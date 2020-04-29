The Children’s Discovery Museum, an interactive museum, will not reopen on Friday to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement that only non-interactive museums can open, according to a news release.
“We are carefully and continually monitoring the developments and will reopen with the necessary precautions as soon as it is safe to do so,” said Liz Tise, executive director of the museum. “We will be updating our social media sites with more fun and creative ideas for you and your families to continue to play and learn with us.”
The museum will announce reopening dates and share information about Summer Camps on its social media sites.
“We sincerely miss seeing you and your families in our museum and are looking forward to opening our doors as soon as we can,” Tise said.
