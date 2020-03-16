Christ’s Kitchen will begin serving to-go plates only on Tuesday.
The nonprofit soup kitchen, which provides a hot meal to up to 300 people six days a week, will close its building and serve the to-go plates in the parking lot, said Trish Hastings, the executive director, on Monday.
“We are prepared to serve our community in any way we can and we will continue to do our best to feed the hungry,” she said.
The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday recommended that gatherings of 50 or more people, of any age group, be canceled by organizers for the next 8 weeks.
Because that recommendation could quickly change to even fewer people, Hastings said, people who come for a meal will not be allowed to congregate in the parking lot. Volunteers will give out one meal per person.
Hastings said people who are elderly or have serious medical conditions should ask someone else in the community to pick up a meal for them.
She commended the city, county and local office of emergency management for working diligently to keep up with CDC guidelines and said she will update the public when the building can reopen.
“We are all in the fight together,” she said.
