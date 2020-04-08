Christians Engaged is hosting a statewide prayer Call from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Participants must register for the Zoom webinar, and space is limited. The registration link is available on the website christiansengaged.org, under the “Pray” tab. Special guests will include former Gov. Rick Perry, Congressman Michael Cloud, State Sen. Angela Paxton, State Reps. Matt Krause and Matt Schaefer, and Christians Engaged leaders Bunni Pounds and Trayce Bradford, among others.
“We will be facilitating and partnering with other organizations for strategic prayer gatherings for our state, nation and our elected officials,” according to the Christians Engaged website. “Now is not the time to sit back. We have to engage in prayer.”
