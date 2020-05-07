Local church leaders joined together at DeLeon Plaza and organized a non-denominational church service to praise the community's efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Service participants gathered around the gazebo while keeping their distance from each other and listened to songs and sermons.
Pastor Larry Green, of God's Church of Restoration, said he hesitated about conducting the service with the COVID-19 threat, but decided the community needed to pray.
"With all the fear of COVID-19, we had to have prayer," Green said. "America needs prayer now more than ever. Prayer changes things."
