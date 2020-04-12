Every car entering the Branded Cowboy Church stopped at the entrance on Easter Sunday. They opened the window and picked up Communion prepared for each person and a water bottle that kept a jasmine branch.
The church’s maintenance staff, Stephen Dearmond, cut jasmine from near the church’s parking lot.
“This morning at 3:30 in the morning, I woke up, I was praying and God said, flowers,” Dearmond said. The flowers were blooming and giving off wonderful smell outside where the church members used to gather on weekends, he said. But nobody was able to smell them with in-person church services cancelled. “I wanted people to at least experience it since you're not gonna be down there,” Dearmond said.
In about 30 cars in the parking lot, people tuned their radio to 93.7 FM. The service began with everybody in the parking lot honking at once after the band leader, John Sullivan, counted three inside the church building. Some people, such as Rose Mednis, watched Facebook live-streaming videos while also listening to the radio to feel more like being in the building.
During the service, Mednis became emotional and shed tears. She said she felt blessed to join the service in the parking lot and to have healthy children. “Just a beautiful day to be alive,” she said.
It was the church’s first time to have a drive-in service, and they plan to do it again on April 19. “They're missing coming to church,” said the Rev. Mike Whitfield. “They want to be here and participate in worship … So we just wanted to give everybody an opportunity to get out because everybody's kind of locked down, caged up.”
The church’s signature turkey named Thanksgiving seemed happy to meet people after a long time. It stayed near a cargo bed where the Greene family of four sat to remotely join the service. “He’s so friendly,” said Lindsay Greene. “He greets everybody.” Lindsay said it feels a bit weird to join the service in the car and she misses having the service in person, but agreed with her husband, Will, that it is better than having no service at all.
Mark Ratliff opened the Bible alone in his car and went over the Bible message as sentences were read out from the radio. “It (the service) is not just good and important,” Ratliff said. “It is essential.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.