Most Crossroads churches are temporarily suspending in-person worship services and some of them are streaming them online because of the threat posed by coronavirus.
Furthermore, some already are thinking proactively about ways to help the most vulnerable populations, the sick and elderly, in the coming weeks and months.
In response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation and Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people, First United Methodist Church will suspend in-person services beginning March 22. However, video worship will be offered on Sunday mornings on YouTube, Facebook and the church’s website. The videos also will be sent by email to church members.
“I watched several (online services) in Houston and San Antonio this past weekend, and they were just videos of services in empty spaces, so we are going to get creative with what we do online to try to engage people looking for worship,” said the Rev. Wade Powell, pastor of United Methodist Church. “We want to actually engage them in worship in some way. We’re not sure how that will look, so we still have to pray on that and put it together and hope God leads us in a way to offer an authentic worship experience.”
Powell also indicated the church’s dedication to helping the vulnerable population, which includes not only the elderly but also those with underlying health concerns such as asthma and diabetes. The church has set up a help hotline, 979-999-1231, for those individuals. They will leave a message with the reason for their call and contact information and someone will get back with them.
“They should not be going out to the grocery store, and we have plenty in our congregation who are not in that vulnerable population who need to stand in that gap, do what they are called to do, and assist those unable to do it themselves,” Powell said.
Powell also said they intend to work out the bugs as they go along.
“This is a leap of faith. What we know is that there are people in Victoria who need assistance and will need assistance in the coming weeks,” he said. “We can figure out how to accommodate people, how to provide for people’s needs, as we go. We are not miracle workers, but we work for one.”
Even the vulnerable can help from home, he continued. Some of them might be able to make phone calls to help connect other vulnerable people with those who can get things done.
“We will be the church,” Powell said. “That’s our motto around here. We don’t just go to church; we are the church. Being the church is being out in the community – feeding the hungry, clothing those without clothing, offering shelter to those who need it. It’s what Jesus calls us to do. Being the church is being disciples of Christ, not just worshippers who gather once per week.”
Dinner Church also will be temporarily revised. Brown bag dinners will be available for pick up from 5:30-6:30 p.m., along with opportunities for prayer.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Christ the Victor Lutheran Church, both under the umbrella of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, will halt services until the beginning of April.
Last Sunday, maybe 75 attended the service usually attended by almost 200 at Trinity Lutheran Church while attendance at both services at Christ the Victor was down considerably. All activities at both churches also are postponed or canceled until April.
The congregation at Northside Baptist Church dwindled by about one-half to two-thirds last week, said Rebecca McQuillen, the office manager. After Victoria County’s announcement discouraging large gatherings, the church services also are moving online for the next couple of weeks, after which time, the leadership will reassess the situation.
First English Lutheran Church has canceled all worship services and church activities through April 1, when church officials will reevaluate the situation.
The Rev. Gary Janak noticed about a 30% reduction in the congregation at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory last week, while there was a spike in the viewership of Mass online, said Janet Jones, the director of communications for the Diocese of Victoria. Also keeping with guidelines suggested by President Trump and local authorities, priests in the Catholic diocese will celebrate Mass without congregations through the end of March.
“All people can join in spiritual Communion from their homes, with the assurance that the sacrifice of praise is being offered for the health and salvation of the world,” said Bishop Brendan Cahill in a letter to the diocese. “Indeed, the salvation of souls remains the mission of the Church, and we follow these guidelines specifically for that mission.”
The Mass at 9 a.m. Sundays at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory in Victoria airs live on KAVU television and is live-streamed at olvcathedral.org. Additionally, national broadcasts of Sunday Mass are available on cable networks.
“This decision was made after much prayer and discernment, recognizing that large gatherings are a factor in the spread of this disease,” Cahill continued. “Therefore, in order to discourage public gatherings, I decree that all Catholics of the Diocese of Victoria in Texas are dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and other holy days of obligations, until March 31.”
The Victoria Islamic Center will continue to have its worship services that usually include five to 10 people. Elderly people are encouraged to stay home and be safe, and those not feeling well also are encouraged to stay home. Classes for children are canceled.
“I pray to God that he remove this disease and protect the country and everyone,” said Osama Hassan, the Imam for the Victoria Islamic Center.
