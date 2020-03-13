Throughout the Crossroads, some churches have temporarily amended their normal practices as coronavirus becomes a concern around the world.
The Catholic Diocese of Victoria has issued a statement of precautionary measures for parishioners, clergy and lay ministers to help residents stay safe.
First, the diocese recommends that those who are ill remain at home.
“Even under ordinary circumstances, persons who are ill are under no obligation to be present for Mass on Sunday and holy days of obligation,” according to the statement. “Minimize the risk of exposing others to illness.”
Generally, handshakes when greeting others at Mass should be avoided at this time.
During Mass, the handshake during the sign of the peace has been discontinued, as well as holding hands during the Lord’s Prayer, which is a customary practice.
The distribution of wine also has been temporarily suspended. However, Holy Communion hosts are still being distributed. Those who receive the host on their tongue should extend their tongue sufficiently so the priest does not come in contact with the tongue. Those with gluten intolerance should consult their pastor, according to the statement.
Clergy and lay ministers are instructed to wash their hands and use an alcohol-based antibacterial solution before and after distributing Holy Communion.
Churches also are being instructed to enhance cleanliness and safety by frequently cleaning door handles, crash bars on doors, countertops, pews and other surfaces that are touched. As always, restrooms are to be cleaned frequently, too. They also are to be equipped with antibacterial soap and alcohol-based antibacterial solution.
Holy water in the fonts is to be changed “as often as necessary.”
“Also, we have decided to temporarily suspend Masses and Communion in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in order to protect the elderly, who are among the most vulnerable,” said Janet Jones, director of communications, in an email. “We have sent this information to all parishes and we encourage them to follow the cleanliness recommendations of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).”
Parkway Church has temporarily changed the way members greet each other. Rather than hugs and handshakes, the church encourages elbow bumps and air high-fives, said the Rev. Mike Hurt, senior pastor for the church.
The church also is making hand sanitizer available throughout the church and recommending people be wise and stay home if they are sick.
“We also are looking at if it (coronavirus) comes to our local area, we are looking at ways we can support community partners like Christ’s Kitchen and the food bank to meet the needs in Victoria,” Hurt said. “People are experiencing fear and concern and it’s legitimate. As a church, we are not only here to keep people safe but also to help them have hope and confidence in what the Lord can do through all of this.”
First Presbyterian Church has cautioned people to wash their hands with soap and water and not feel guilty about missing church if they are not feeling well.
“Respect people who feel like they should stay home,” said Jim Dement, the church pastor. “If you see someone is reluctant to shake hands or hug, respect that … respect someone’s desire to maintain distance.”
Changes of customary behaviors during the passing of peace and Holy Communion have not been made.
“We are following the path of common sense – hygiene, attention to health and prudent behavior,” Dement said.
The church has set out bottles of hand sanitizer in prominent locations like the lobby and the hallways.
“Note that doctors tell us that washing our hands with soap and water is better than using antibacterial solution because coronavirus is viral, not bacterial,” Dement said. “So when you wash your hands with antibacterial solution, you’re moving it around, whereas when you wash our hands with soap and water, it goes down the drain.”
The Rev. Jim Graff, lead pastor of Faith Family Church, said the church is working to stay current on CDC recommendations, and a team sets aside time every day to meet and comply with those recommendations, such as disinfecting the church between services.
“We are a friendly, caring church, and we are following health guidelines as we interact with each other,” he said.
Graff encourages members to share friendly smiles rather than handshakes.
“We encourage people to let God be who He promised to be. God promises to help us through difficult times in Scripture, so we encourage people to experience that,” Graff said. “Finally, for people who need to be part of a compassionate community, let’s be ready to do that.”
