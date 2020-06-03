To get the show rolling at Cinemark 12, the Plano-based theater chain will begin to sell $5 tickets for adults and $3 tickets for children.
The first five theaters to offer the deal will be in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. They will open on June 19, earlier than its previous plan to reopen in July.
Victoria theater managers could not be reached for comment about when the theater at 7806 N. Navarro St. will open.
When the theater opens, it will show classic films until new studio releases begin in July, when regular pricing will return.
Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said in a statement Tuesday that the reopening will occur in four stages that will progress in one-week increments.
The first week is the five-theater test in and around North Texas. Cinemark did not identify those theaters.
In the second week, the chain will open one-third of its domestic theaters with a focus on larger theaters in larger markets. Then another third of theaters will open in the third and fourth weeks, for a 100% reopening by July 10.
