Citizens hospital staff battling the current influx of COVID-19 patients are facing a different surge now than the spike of cases experienced over the summer.
"This surge is different. What we had in June, July, and August was a really rapid onset of cases," said Dr. Daniel Cano, the chief medical officer of Citizens Medical Center, during a hospital board meeting Wednesday.
The recent uptick in cases, which started in November, has increased more gradually than over the summer, Cano said. Patients are also staying in the hospital for longer periods of time. Now, patients are often put on positive pressure oxygen devices and might stay on those devices for long periods of time to maintain their oxygen levels.
In addition, Cano said, there's often no space available in tertiary facilities where patients would usually be transferred after being treated. Some patients are staying in the hospital for weeks at time.
Citizens and the two hospitals operated by DeTar Healthcare System are the largest facilities in the Crossroads region and have cared for hundreds of COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.
Cano added that the hospital's current census of COVID-19 patients include a larger mix of patients from surrounding counties. Only about 38% of recent COVID-19 patients are Victoria County residents, with the majority coming from surrounding counties, Cano said. And a small number — about 10% — are actually from hospitals in larger cities like Austin, Houston and San Antonio, where facilities have been inundated with patients.
"Things are easing up just a bit, and it seems as if we are at the top of this peak," Cano said to the board of managers Wednesday.
During Wednesday's meeting, the board honored Cano for his work leading the hospital's medical staff during the pandemic. Cano was recognized by the Texas Hospital Association during its "12 Days of Health Care Heroes" program in December.
Hospital CEO Mike Olson read a portion of Cano's nomination letter for the award, which described the long hours he has put in over the last year.
"He has sacrificed family dinners and bedtimes with his children to be with a patient in their final moments, expiring from a disease that has turned the entire world upside down," Olson read. "As we are all exhausted and approaching our breaking points, Dr. Cano is quick to encourage and lead us, a light of sorts for all of us in such a dark time."
