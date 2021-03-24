The daily census of COVID-19 patients at Citizens Medical Center has dipped down to about 10 patients a day, hospital officials said Wednesday, a dramatic dip from two previous peaks in the past 12 months.
Dr. Daniel Cano, the chief medical officer at Citizens, estimated that there have usually been between eight and 10 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the hospital in the last several weeks. Cano gave an update on the hospital’s COVID-19 operations during a board of managers meeting Wednesday morning.
Of the hospitalized patients, about half generally are in the intensive care unit, Cano said. The decrease in COVID-19 patients has dramatically freed up staff time and resources. The Crossroads region experienced two major peaks in COVID-19 spread. Over the summer, Cano said the hospital peaked at 63 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. During the more recent surge, throughout December and January, the hospital peaked at 49 patients.
Physicians at Citizens are continuing to try and fend off hospitalization in high-risk patients with the virus by using monoclonal antibody treatments, Cano said. The treatments have been shown to reduce the chance of hospitalization from COVID-19 for certain patients.
Cano also applauded the pace of vaccinations at Victoria’s vaccine hub, where Citizens Medical Center has been been among the hospitals and local agencies that together form the hub. He said the pace of vaccinations locally left him optimistic, but that a third surge was still possible given the unknowns about how effective the existing COVID-19 vaccines will be against new and emerging variants of the virus strain.
“I think everyone is just kind of watching those variants and then hoping that the vaccine stands up to those variant sand new variants as they develop,” Cano said. “There’s no guarantee.”
