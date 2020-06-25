Citizens Medical Center on Thursday postponed all elective surgical procedures. The decision goes into effect at midnight.
Patients with scheduled elective procedures will be contacted, and plans for rescheduling will be coordinated with their physician, according to a news release from the hospital.
Urgent surgical care will continue and all other hospital services remain available.
"This proactive effort will help ensure the staff, equipment and space needed to continue safely caring for our community will be available," according to the news release.
The hospital plans to resume normal operations July 6.
