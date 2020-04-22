Citizens Medical Center will again provide most surgeries starting Monday and will test every surgery patient for COVID-19 as the hospital adapts to operating during the pandemic.
The county hospital is resuming surgery after weeks under an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott, which halted all non-urgent surgical procedures in the state to free bed space in hospitals for COVID-19 patients.
The hospital performed 102 fewer surgeries during March than was anticipated before the pandemic. Visits to the hospital emergency room declined by at least 40% during the second half of March, said Duane Woods, the hospital’s chief financial officer, during a hospital board meeting Wednesday. The decreased volume and subsequent financial losses continued through April, he said.
Abbott released a new order on April 17 to loosen restrictions on allowable surgeries as the state begins taking small steps to lift lockdown measures.
Starting Monday, all surgery patients at Citizens will be tested for COVID-19 and will receive a chest X-ray several days before their procedure, said the hospital’s chief medical officer Dr. Daniel Cano.
“We feel that adding these elements create an extra layer of safety for our staff and additionally for the patient,” Cano said. “There is a significant need that’s built up in the community of folks who need surgical care.”
The hospital will also offer tests that can diagnose a patient with COVID-19 in less than an hour. Because these “rapid” tests are in shorter supply, they will be reserved for patients who come to the hospital’s emergency room or who require emergency surgery and are showing symptoms of COVID-19, Cano said. Citizens has tests manufactured by Abbott Laboratories, which can return results for positive tests in 13 minutes.
The hospital will also begin to offer another rapid test from the company Cepheid that can return results within 45 minutes. These rapid tests for the new coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2, can diagnose a patient much more quickly than the standard diagnostic tests which typically take hours to deliver a result. The rapid tests also allow Citizens to perform the tests in the hospital itself, instead of sending the samples to a lab for testing.
The hospital has also permanently converted a 38-bed wing so all of its rooms have negative pressure air flow to treat current and future COVID-19 patients.
“While not all COVID patients require negative pressure rooms, it is preferred if they are available,” Cano said in an email. “The air is cycled in the room on a more frequent basis and filtered through large HEPA filters.”
Previously, the hospital had 11 rooms equipped for negative pressure air flow, but they were scattered throughout the hospital.
“As we know that COVID-19 is likely going to be something that we have to live with for some time, at least until a widely distributed vaccine is available, I think we’re going to continue to utilize 3 South and that wing to care for COVID-19 patients and other patients who have respiratory illnesses that require that type of isolation,” Cano said during Wednesday’s meeting. “So that’s going to be a semi-permanent change, I think, for us in terms of our physical plan.”
COVID-19’s continued presence also means that more people will get sick with the respiratory disease and require hospital care in the coming months. Cano said Wednesday that the hospital was joining a nationwide program run by the Mayo Clinic to offer an experimental therapy for seriously ill COVID-19 patients.
The Mayo Clinic is coordinating access to a program that will provide blood from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 for patients currently fighting the disease. The thinking behind such treatment, known as convalescent plasma therapy, is that recovered COVID-19 patients will have antibodies to the disease in their blood, and these antibodies might help patients currently fighting the disease, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Citizens hasn’t yet used this plasma to treat patients but can now request it as needed, Cano said.
