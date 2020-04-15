The city and county of Goliad are at odds with a newly issued shelter-in-place order by the Goliad mayor.
Starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Goliad City Council is ordering residents to shelter-in-place, wear masks in public and respect a citywide curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. unless an individual is an essential business employee and adheres to federal social distancing guidelines.
“I felt it was necessary,” said Goliad Mayor Trudia Preston, because one resident contracted the virus within city limits without a known source. This means that it was a case of community transmission.
But Goliad county officials said they have no intention of enforcing the mayor’s order, which says knowing or intentional violations of these requirements are punishable by a fine up to $1,000 or confinement in jail for a term not exceeding 180 days.
County officials said in a Facebook post Wednesday night:
“The County of Goliad has “NOTHING” to do with this stay-at-home order, curfew and wear your masks order, PERIOD,” the post stated. “This is all the City of Goliad and the Mayor. Bare (sic) in mind they also have no law enforcement officers.”
The city of Goliad does not have a police department. However, in the order, Preston authorized the city’s code enforcement officer to assist the fire chief and fire marshal’s office and other peace officers to enforce these requirements.
Barbara Boulware-Wells, Goliad’s city attorney, said Preston asked her to draft the order.
“She was wanting something that was a little firmer and comported more with what was in other cities and in line with the governor,” Boulware-Wells said.
Preston said Wednesday night that the sheriff’s office does work with the city and that she believed they will issue citations.
Although Goliad County Sheriff Kirby Brumby said there was once a Memorandum of Understanding, a written agreement, between the city and county law enforcement, he said it wasn’t renewed a few years ago.
“We have no agreement for us to arrest on city ordinances,” he said.
Brumby said he was frustrated by the order, about which he was given no notice.
He said his lone dispatcher was answering questions all day from county residents, who asked whether they could go into the city to shop for groceries.
“We were inundated,” he said. “We’ve had hundreds of calls.”
He said he worries the city's few businesses that remain open will be further hurt by misconceptions about the ordinance.
But Preston said she is just trying to protect her constituents.
“As far as the city is concerned, my responsibility is the citizens and I’m going to protect them the best way I know how,” she said.
Also Wednesday, one of Goliad County’s five residents who have contracted COVID-19 has fully recovered, according to County Judge Mike Bennett.
In the Crossroads, one new case of COVID-19 was reported Wednesday in Wharton County; the regional total is now 214.
Jackson County
Active cases of COVID-19 dropped to zero in Jackson County on Wednesday, according to the Jackson County Hospital District’s Facebook page.
All four cases that involved Jackson County residents have made complete recoveries, according to the hospital district, which also said it has performed 121 tests and has 5 results pending.
“We were fortunate not to have as many active cases to begin with,” said Bill Jones, CEO of the Jackson County Hospital District, on Wednesday. “The four that we had all contracted the virus outside of Jackson County. We’re just really pleased that those four have all recovered.”
Jones attributed some of the county’s success at containing the virus to availability of testing, but, mostly, “I think a lot of it has to do with luck.”
Jones said the hospital is awaiting further directives from the county judge and governor for next steps. Until then, he said hospital staff will continue to wear masks and stay on their guard. He said the COVID-19 team continues to meet twice weekly to monitor the situation.
“We’re not out of the woods on this thing yet,” he said. “Texas may have begun to peak on this, but it looks like the counties surrounding us have not.”
Wharton County
One new case of COVID-19 was reported by the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management on Wednesday.
The new patient is a woman between 30 and 40 years old. She lives in Wharton and the source of transmission is unknown.
The new case brings the total number of current and recovered COVID-19 patients in Wharton County to 32. Ten of those cases have recovered and the remaining 22 are active.
Matagorda County
The COVID-19 case count in Matagorda County remains 51. No new cases were announced Wednesday.
“I hate to use the term cautiously optimistic, but we’re working under the assumption that we have peaked,” said Aaron Fox, a spokesman for Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
In a news release, Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald said, “We have made progress in the last few days concerning the positive cases of COVID-19, but I ask that you continue to follow the guidelines set forth from our president and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.”
McDonald continued, “I understand there are discussions concerning going back to work, we will fully support the directives when they are issued. But for now continue to keep you and your loved ones safe. I pray every day that we have seen the worst of this terrible virus.”
Calhoun County
Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer said in a Wednesday news release that 11 of its confirmed cases of COVID-19 have recovered from the disease.
Although the county had no new cases Wednesday, Jason Anglin, CEO of Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca, said “it’s a little too soon to tell” when the the county might reach its peak of new cases.
Erin Clevenger, MCM’s chief nursing officer, said county residents have done a good job adhering to social distancing guidelines and that people should continue to do so.
“I just don’t want to see a huge spike in cases,” she said.
