Victoria’s small businesses struggling from the impact of COVID-19 will soon have a new opportunity to find help.
The city is partnering with PeopleFund, a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution, to provide an estimated $750,000 or more in interest-free loans to small businesses that have been hit during the pandemic.
Victoria City Council members voted 5-2 in favor of the agreement during a special meeting Tuesday.
“We should fight back, we should give our businesses a chance to survive,” said Mayor Rawley McCoy, who voted for the agreement. “And I think the best way to do that is to put that money in the hands of people that do this for a living.”
The council voted to contribute $500,000 toward an agreement with the nonprofit to provide the loans. PeopleFund also will contribute toward the loan capital, but it was unclear Tuesday night exactly how much will be distributed in total.
City Manager Jesús Garza estimated after the meeting that it will be more than $750,000.
The interest-free loans will go up to $50,000, but 75% of them will be $25,000 or less. Garza said details about when businesses can apply will be announced soon.
Ahead of the council’s discussion, Dennis Patillo, who owns a title company and The PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar, urged the council to do what it could to support local small businesses. He said he’s always been impressed with the city’s focus on economic development, but was concerned that the city isn’t framing it in the right way.
“It may not be job creation or businesses coming in,” he said, “it may be company preservation.”
The eligibility requirements for businesses will include that it has an established physical address in Victoria and that it sustained a temporary loss of revenue because of COVID-19. The businesses also must be current with city and county taxes, along with other requirements.
The program is similar to the agreement with LiftFund that the council voted down in April. One key difference, however, is that the loan program with PeopleFund will not have a revolving Dream Makers Fund.
The council also discussed establishing a grant program that would be administered by the city and provide grants up to $10,000. The council members favored the loan program, however, mainly because it will provide more money to local businesses.
“Sometimes you don’t need a Band-Aid, you need a tourniquet,” McCoy said. “And if we just provide a Band-Aid when people are bleeding, it’s not enough, and all you do is prolong the inevitable.”
After discussing both options, council members Jeff Bauknight, Andrew Young and Jan Scott acknowledged that their preference was to do nothing. Scott, who ultimately voted for the program, said opportunities for businesses to get help still exist at the federal level. In addition to the mayor and Scott, council members Mark Loffgren, Josephine Soliz and Rafael De La Garza voted for the program.
Though economic development is a complex matter, McCoy said he believes there is value in keeping the “core of Victoria’s business community alive.”
“I think it’s key to create an atmosphere that we can preserve what Victoria is and build upon that for what we want Victoria to become,” he said.
