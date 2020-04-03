The Victoria City Council’s April 7 meeting will be conducted through videoconference to align with social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 situation.
Victoria residents will be able to attend the meeting using Zoom, a videoconferencing application available online, at https://victoriatx.zoom.us/s/444573113. Residents will have the option to provide comments as they normally would during the citizens’ communication portion of the meeting. Residents also can join the meeting by phone by dialing 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and pressing *9 to request to be heard.
As always, residents can watch the meeting live through Vtv15, local government cable channels 15 and 115, or online at vtv15.live.
The meeting also will be streamed via Facebook Live on the City’s Facebook page at City of Victoria, Texas – Government. Comments submitted through Facebook will not be addressed during the meeting.
City Council will continue to host its meetings remotely until further notice.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has temporarily amended portions of the Texas Open Meetings Act to allow local governments to continue holding meetings electronically in a transparent manner while preventing the spread of COVID-19. The City will continue to allow Victoria residents to view and participate in City Council meetings held remotely.
