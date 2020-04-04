As local government leaders work to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the region, they face another challenge: a financial hit on the city and county budgets.
“The full impact is hard to gauge, but I expect the impact to be deep and long-lasting,” said Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller on Friday. “Our revenues are driven by the local economy, and clearly, locally, statewide and nationwide, that’s taking a big hit.”
Zeller said he expects to see “some significant revenue shortfalls” this year, specifically in sales tax revenue, which could lead to budgetary challenges for years to come.
Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza said Thursday that it’s hard to estimate the impact the new coronavirus will have on the city because the crisis is largely unprecedented. People can compare the pandemic to a recession, a time when people often stop spending money and cities see a loss in sales tax revenue, but, he said, this is different.
“In similar ways, obviously we’ll see a real impact on sales tax, but to what extent?” he asked. “One of the differences is during a recession, stores are still open, but with this, some aren’t at all.”
With retail sales plummeting and unemployment skyrocketing across the country, the fiscal capacity of local governments will be pushed, said Michael Pagano, director of the Government Finance Research Center at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
Municipalities that rely heavily on sales tax revenue are being hit hard and hit quickly, Pagano said, but those that also rely on property taxes won’t experience such an immediate collapse in revenue.
“In cities like Victoria, the sales tax collection could dry up and leave a bit of a hole in the budget,” he said. “But because it does have property tax revenues as well, some effects won’t be felt as heavily right away.”
Garza said with so much being unknown, it’s hard to estimate what impact the pandemic will have on property values and property tax revenues. But, other impacts are more immediate and clear.
The city closed its facilities March 21 through the end of April which will have an effect on revenues quickly, he said. For example, the city won’t bring in expected revenue from rentals of the community center.
Additionally, the city amended various policies to lessen financial pressure on residents, including announcing it will not shut off customers’ water as a result of missed payments.
As different revenue sources become slim, many city expenses can’t budge, Garza said, because there’s a responsibility to the public to offer services.
“It’s not an option for people to not get their trash picked up; it’s not an option for our police and firefighters to not work,” he said.
Further, the city has been intentionally looking to fill several job vacancies. While it could have been a fairly easy move to establish a hiring freeze to save money in the short term, Garza said, he wants to help keep people in the community employed.
Pagano said it will be a unique challenge for local governments to balance cutting expenses where possible and serving its community in an unprecedented time of need.
“When this virus really hits home in an area, public health services are going to skyrocket, and cities and counties will pick up more costs as the demand for social services increases quickly,” he said.
Garza said the city will have to make decisions where it can to help soften financial blows, such as postponing projects planned for this year to save money in the short term. He plans to discuss COVID-19’s financial impact with Victoria’s City Council at the next meeting Tuesday.
Similarly, Zeller said modifications will likely need to be made to the county’s 2020 budget to adjust. The county has an emergency fund for situations like this, he said, which will help the county adapt to the loss in revenues.
Zeller said he plans to talk to the commissioners in the coming days and weeks about how to best adapt to what the county is looking at down the road.
“And certainly the court will be proactive in preparing for some challenging budget years ahead,” he said.
Pagano said there’s no easy solution for local governments as they head into this uncharted territory – especially with no definite end in sight.
“We’re in it, we’re all in it together, and it’s going to take a hit on everyone,” he said. “It’s going to take that kind of coming together to get through it, but it will come at a great cost.”
Garza and Zeller said that although the extent of the financial hardship remains unknown, they have confidence in the city and county’s abilities to overcome this.
“It’s not all doom and gloom – I have no doubt we’ll recover,” Zeller said. “But in the near time between now and when we do, I think there will be some challenging times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.