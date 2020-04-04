If You Go

WHAT: Victoria City Council meeting

WHEN: 5 p.m. Tuesday via video conference

HOW TO PARTICIPATE: Residents will be able to attend the meeting using Zoom, a videoconferencing application available online, at victoriatx.zoom.us/s/444573113.

Residents will have the option to provide comments as they normally would during the citizens’ communication portion of the meeting. Residents also can join the meeting by phone by dialing 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and pressing *9 to request to be heard.

Residents can watch the meeting live through Vtv15, local government cable channels 15 and 115, or online at vtv15.live.

The meeting also will be streamed via Facebook Live on the city’s Facebook page. Comments submitted through Facebook will not be addressed during the meeting.