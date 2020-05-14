County Judge Ben Zeller and Mayor Rawley McCoy signed orders Thursday terminating the City and County Disaster Declarations, which were originally issued on March 16th.
For several months, city and county officials have worked to inform the public about COVID-19 and slow the spread of the disease. As part of that process, local
disaster declarations were issued, enabling steps to be taken to safeguard public health and proactively prepare the community with additional regional, state, and
federal resources, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon.
Victoria’s local officials have remained dedicated to their responsibility to inform the public and combat the spread of COVID-19.
Thanks to the continued efforts of our community and the hard work of our emergency and public health officials, the need for a continued disaster declaration
does not exist at this time, according to the news release.
Victoria’s county judge, mayor and public health authority remain ready to take any needed actions regarding public health. The Victoria County Public Health
Department, in collaboration with the Office of Emergency Management, continues their surveillance of and response to COVID-19.
The termination of the local disaster declarations signifies another step forward in our return to normalcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.