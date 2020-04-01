The city is extending the deadline for Bootfest food and merchandise vendor applications to April 20.
The annual festival remains scheduled for Oct. 2 and 3 in downtown Victoria, according to a city news release.
“We believe that this year’s festival can take on an even more special role than past events in bringing our community together,” said Joel Novosad, Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau director in the release.
To apply for a Bootfest 2020 vendor space, fill out the online form at bootfest.org/get-involved/vendors. Vendors who are selected will be notified on April 30.
Also, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has extended payment deadlines for vendors. The payment deadline for vendor spaces will be May 29, and the deadline to cancel and receive a full refund will be Aug. 3.
