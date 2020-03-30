City of Victoria generic

The city of Victoria is extending the closure of its facilities to the public through April 30 to align with the latest recommendations to extend social distancing procedures through the end of the month.

All scheduled events at city facilities will be canceled during this time, according to a city news release.

The city will continue providing services remotely as it has since it first closed facilities to the public on March 21.

“Keeping the facilities closed to the public is our best way to encourage the public to practice social (physical) distancing,” said City Manager Jesús Garza in the release. “The health and safety of our city employees is also of the utmost importance, and we have shifted our internal operations to also limit in-person interaction between employees.”

The city will continue to evaluate the COVID-19 situation to determine whether the closure needs to be extended further.

Information about how to access city services remotely can be found at www.victoriatx.org.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.