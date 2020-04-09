A Goliad resident was discovered to be infected with the new coronavirus Thursday, bringing the county's total cases of COVID-19 to four.
Officials are working to complete contact tracing for the person and have not determined whether she caught the virus from within the community or outside, said County Judge Mike Bennett.
The person, whose gender and age was unavailable, is being cared for at a hospital.
The person is thought to have caught the virus while traveling elsewhere in Texas.
The person marks the first City of Goliad resident to be infected with the new coronavirus.
Three county residents were previously reported to be infected with the new coronavirus.
One of those county residents has recovered.
MATAGORDA COUNTY
One new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Matagorda County, officials announced Thursday.
The new case brings the county's COVID-19 case count to 45. The new patient is a woman between the ages of 60 and 70 who is currently being isolated at home, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center. The case is not believed to be related to travel.
Of the county's 45 cases, 10 people have recovered and three people have died.
Matagorda County officials said in a press release that they are hearing unconfirmed reports that some patients who have been told they are positive have been seen running errands during the day.
"It is very important that if you have been told that you have tested positive for the COVID-19 that you do not leave your house for any reason," according to the release.
WHARTON COUNTY
Six new cases of COVID-19 were announced Thursday by the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
The new cases brings the number of current, and previously positive, cases in Wharton County to 24.
One new case is a male of unknown age that resides in the city of Wharton and is currently hospitalized out of the county. A female aged 45-55 with no travel history has also tested positive. Three additional females in their 50’s in Wharton have also tested positive.
These five new cases in Wharton are related and live beside each other.
Another new case is a male of unknown age that resides in the city of East Bernard.
Texas DSHS also reports that six of the previously reported cases have now recovered, leaving Wharton County with eighteen active COVID-19 cases.
