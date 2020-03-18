City of Victoria departments are postponing or canceling events due to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, federal officials and the Victoria County Public Health Department to avoid public gatherings in light of the new coronavirus.
The Victoria Public Library has canceled its children and adult events this week and will remain open during regular business hours, according to a city news release. Future scheduling updates will be posted online at www.victoriapubliclibrary.org and on the library’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. The library is expanding its collections of digital materials on Overdrive, a virtual service available through the library’s website, for those who want to avoid visiting in person.
The city's parks and recreation department also is canceling its events for the next two weeks. The department will connect with event organizers who are affected by the cancellations. The department may reschedule its events and will update residents through its Facebook page.
The city of Victoria Municipal Court is rescheduling all defendants set for a March 23-April 2 hearing or court date. The open court docket that was scheduled for March 23 has been canceled. Each defendant will receive a written notice from the court advising them of the new date, time and location of their hearing or trial.
The Municipal Court will host virtual court appearances on Mondays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. starting March 23. For more information, visit victoriatx.org/departments/municipal-court/e-court-appearance. Residents are encouraged to explore options for handling citations and other issues remotely by calling 361-485-3050 or visiting victoriatx.org/departments/municipal-court.
City officials have been meeting with the Victoria County Public Health Department and other local officials to determine best practices to protect city employees and members of the public from exposure to COVID-19. For more information about how the City and County are addressing the virus, visit www.victoriatxoem.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.