The city’s parks and recreation department will reopen playgrounds and the Victoria Skate Park to the public Friday, in line with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order issued Wednesday that lifted restrictions on interactive amenities.
Splash pads are scheduled to reopen Monday, according to a city news release, giving staff time to check systems and perform any necessary maintenance.
The swimming pool at the Barbara Bauer Briggs YMCA will reopen June 13.
Residents who visit these facilities are encouraged to follow guidelines issued by the Department of State Health Services to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those guidelines include wearing facial coverings, avoiding groups of more than 10 people and maintaining 6 feet of distance from those outside of one’s group.
Residents age 65 and older are advised to be especially cautious and avoid public places if possible.
For more information, residents can call 361-485-3200.
