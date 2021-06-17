The City of Victoria has received over $14 million in federal aid to help the Victoria community recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and protect itself against future disasters. The city is seeking residents’ input in how the money is spent.
The City will receive $14,508,296 through the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Half of the funding was received in June, and the other half will be received next year.
The City plans to allocate roughly $4.5 million to replace lost revenue, meet internal needs, and hire staff to help manage the funds and seek additional grant opportunities stemming from the program. Residents can visit victoriatx.gov/americanrescueplan to submit their proposals for how the remaining funds should be used.
All of the funding must be spent or assigned to an expense by Dec. 31, 2024.
In accordance with federal guidelines and at the direction of the Victoria City Council, project proposals in the following categories will be considered:
- Broadband infrastructure
- Utility infrastructure (water, sewer, etc.)
- City government organizational needs
- Support for tourism and/or the travel industry
- Grants for community organizations that serve vulnerable populations
- Economic development
To learn more about the program, visit victoriatx.gov/americanrescueplan.
