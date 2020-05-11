City of Victoria to host blood drive

The Victoria Fire Department is organizing its annual City of Victoria Blood Drive from May 17-23 at the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.
The public is encouraged to participate.
The city hosts the blood drive each year in honor of Emergency Medical Services Week. Donating blood is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic because blood drives have been canceled around the nation during the past several weeks, leading to a severe shortage. The Victoria donor room remains open, and staff are taking precautions to protect themselves and donors from exposure to the coronavirus, according to a news release from the city.
Male donors with O-positive blood should ask about signing up for the Brothers in Arms program. These donors will be asked to give blood on a regular basis to ensure a steady supply of blood for emergency transfusions in the field. The Victoria Fire Department is one of the only first responder organizations that performs whole blood transfusions in the field, and the technique has been shown to greatly enhance survival rates for trauma victims, according to the new release.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.southtexasblood.org or call 210-731-5590 and be sure to mention that you’re donating in honor of EMS Week.
