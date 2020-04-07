The city of Victoria’s budget has not been immune to impacts of the new coronavirus.
City Manager Jesús Garza told City Council members on Tuesday that the city is bracing for revenue shortfalls this year, mainly in sales tax revenue.
In all, with both the general fund and sales tax development corporation funds combined, the city is expecting to see about a 4% decrease – or just less than $1 million – from what was budgeted in sales tax revenue for the 2020 fiscal year.
And with the pandemic being an ongoing, fluid situation, Garza said the city doesn’t anticipate getting back to “pre-COVID-19 levels” until late fiscal year 2021 or even fiscal year 2022.
“We know that it’s a long road ahead,” Garza said. “We know that habits of people are going to change. Magically people aren’t going to be employed all of the sudden overnight, magically people aren’t all of the sudden going to have disposable incomes again to be able to spend. So we need to take into account it’s a long road ahead that’ll get us back to that.”
Those figures are anticipating life returning to normal in June, Garza said.
Luckily, the city was conservative when creating the 2020 budget, Garza said, having planned for an economic downturn this year. Still, Councilman Mark Loffgren said he was concerned the city wasn’t planning conservatively enough in its estimation of sales tax revenue going forward through the crisis.
Garza said the city will find that out in the next couple of months.
“Even by the next meeting we will have a better sense of everything,” he said.
Aside from a loss in revenue from sales tax, the city is suffering losses of revenue from city departments and facilities that have adjusted operations because of the virus, such as parks and the municipal court. At the same time, the city has had to incur some expenses to help protect against the disease, such as about $12,400 on disinfectant and cleaning supplies and equipment and about $2,700 on thermometers.
Additionally, COVID-19 has essentially stripped the city’s event calendar, said Joel Novosad, director of the convention and visitors bureau.
Cancellations thus far have included the Riverside Ride, the Riverside Food Truck Fest, Warrior’s Weekend, Victoria Symphony events and more.
The city is looking into ways to help lessen the financial burden, Garza said. Primarily, there are a number of one-time projects, many related to streets, that can be delayed, he said.
Garza said the city will continue to monitor the crisis and make changes to best prepare the city for when the COVID-19 crisis ends.
“It’s important that the city has a healthy fund balance going into next year,” he said.
