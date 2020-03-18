The city has placed six hand-washing stations throughout the community to combat the spread of COVID-19 and to provide safe areas where people, specifically the homeless, can go to wash their hands, said City Manager Jesús Garza.
Garza said the locations of the outdoor hand-washing stations are strategically placed in areas where there is a high volume of human traffic to provide a place for people who don’t have direct access to clean water.
Two hand-washing stations are at Queen City Park, Garza said, one station each is located at DeLeon Plaza, the Victoria City Hall, the Victoria Public Library and at 700 Main St., where many city offices are located. Garza said the city is in the process of evaluating whether to add more hand-washing stations at public parks.
Trish Hastings, Christ’s Kitchen executive director, said she pushed for the city to provide hand-washing stations during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.
Hastings said she was grateful and thankful the city put out the hand-washing stations Wednesday morning.
“They heard us and really immediately responded,” Hastings said. “It’s a great thing because the community that we serve are able to wash their hands. We feel like soap and water is our biggest advocate for COVID-19 is concerned.”
Even though social distancing is advised, Hastings said it can be hard for the homeless population, which is very close-knit. She said the biggest concern is keeping hands clean and not sharing cigarettes and food to help reduce the risk of spreading the new coronavirus.
Sally Herron said she is on her last two bottles of hand sanitizer. Herron was hanging out with friends at Queen City Park and took a break to use one of the hand-washing stations located at the park.
Herron said the city took a great initiative to provide hand-washing stations throughout the community. She said city officials need to keep the stations out even after the panic from COVID-19 diminishes because they provide a place for the homeless community to wash their hands.
“It’s a good thing to wash your hands,” Herron said. “People go eating and such, and mess with other people’s stuff, they can go wash their hands.”
Garza said the hand-washing stations will be checked daily and serviced as needed. Inside the stations are two large jugs, one filled with clean water and the other where the dirty water will go, Garza said. Stepping on a pedal will pump clean water out and the dirty water will drain into the second jug. He said the hand-washing stations are not intended to stay indefinitely.
“We’re taking it two weeks at a time,” Garza said. “For now, we’ll leave them out for two weeks and then we’ll evaluate if we need to continue extending that period or not.”
