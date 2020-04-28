City’s liaison team, Workforce Solutions set up unemployment assistance lab

The City of Victoria’s COVID-19 Liaison Team has set up a computer lab for residents who do not have access to the internet and need to apply for unemployment benefits at Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent.
The Texas Workforce Commission has also opened up more phone lines to process applications by phone
In order to maintain social distancing at the Workforce Solutions office, the computer lab is available by appointment only. If demand increases as word gets out about the service, Workforce Solutions will move the lab to a bigger space in order to safely accommodate more people at a time. The city has offered the use of the Victoria Community Center for this purpose.
Workforce Solutions will continue to provide onsite phone and computer access after the pandemic subsides. Previously, Workforce Solutions provided a resource area to allow residents to access unemployment applications, testing and assessments and other services.
To schedule an appointment, residents can call 505-702-8966 or 361-578-0341; mail a completed application form to 120 S. Main St. Suite 110, Victoria, TX 77901; fax to 361-576-9000; or email to gcjobs@gcworkforce.org.
Application forms are available through various nonprofits that are part of the city’s liaison group, including the Community Action Committee, Mid-Coast Family Services, Be Well Victoria, Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry and Christ’s Kitchen. Residents can also request an application form by calling 361-578-0341.
