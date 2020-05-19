The city of Victoria plans to apply for about $162,000 in grants to support first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s never been this scary for first responders as it is right now,” said Councilman Rafael De La Garza after the Victoria City Council meeting Tuesday. “We have to do everything we can to show them we care and support them.”
De La Garza, who worked for decades as a Victoria firefighter and paramedic, said first responders have “always known there are contagious diseases out there,” but were able to feel comfortable hopping in an ambulance and focusing entirely on the person in need of care. Now, with COVID-19, he said, “it’s a different world.”
“You have to constantly wear gloves, goggles, a mask – you have to think of yourself as well,” he said. “They never used to do anything to this degree.”
The city will apply to get $100,000 from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program through the U.S. Department of Justice. The Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission is eligible to receive about $346,000 of $38 million available to local jurisdictions in Texas. Of that, $100,000 can be allocated to the city of Victoria.
The funds would help cover costs of equipment, supplies and overtime for first responders, including police and fire personnel, Deputy Chief of Police Mark Jameson told council members. Funding also would go toward upgraded technology.
“When we did the mobile collection site out at the community center, our command post lacked sufficient equipment,” he said. “This technology upgrade that we’re proposing ... will take care of that in the event that we have to use it again.”
The city also will apply for a second grant of about $62,000, also from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.
The funds would be used to offset accrued overtime costs of about $30,000 as well as equipment costs and supply costs. Funds also would go toward future projected supply costs of about $38,000 for the police and fire departments.
As the city prepares for budget shortfalls because of COVID-19, the grants will help the city continue its services to the community, De La Garza said.
“People might think, ‘It’s just a grant,’ but we didn’t have to apply for it. We could’ve said, ‘They’ll handle it’ and move on,” he said. “But right now, the biggest thing was letting our first responders in all divisions know that we care.”
