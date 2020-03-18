Victoria residents who would like to pay their utility bills or municipal court fees without visiting city offices can do so remotely.
“We understand that people may choose to avoid public spaces out of an abundance of caution,” said Cheryl Marthiljohni, human resources director with the city of Victoria, in a news release. “We want to make sure that residents are aware of this option so that they can pay their bills online if they’re not comfortable coming in.”
Residents can pay water, sewer or garbage bills online by visiting victoriatx.org and clicking “Utility Bill Pay” at the top of the page or by phone at 361-485-3400. To request utility service, residents should click “Utility Billing Office” under “Departments.”
Utility Billing Office Manager Michelle Ozuna encouraged customers who have never paid bills online to give the feature a try.
“It’s eco-friendly, it cuts down on clutter and it saves you from having to wait in line,” she said in the release.
The Utility Billing Office also has a drive-thru window where residents can pay their bills. The office recently added the option to pay by credit or debit card at the drive-thru window.
The city of Victoria Municipal Court offers online payment for citations, and some citations may be eligible for payment over the phone by calling 361-485-3050. Also, the Municipal Court will host virtual court appearances Mondays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. starting Monday. For more information, visit victoriatx.org/departments/municipal-court/e-court-appearance.
Municipal Court Administrator Tiffany Totah said the court will offer more of its services online, and necessary court documentation may be eligible for electronic delivery. For more information regarding citation options, residents are encouraged to visit the Municipal Court on the city’s website or call the office to speak with court staff.
