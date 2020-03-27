The city of Victoria has amended its policies to lessen financial pressure on residents during the COVID-19 crisis, according to a city news release.
“We realize that many residents are facing financial difficulties as a result of this pandemic, and we want to relieve some of that stress as much as we can,” said City Manager Jesús Garza in the release. “We don’t yet know how serious the impact of the virus will be in our community, but the city is working proactively to accommodate residents’ needs during this time of uncertainty. We will continue to explore ways in which we can relieve stress to our residents. We are all in this together.”
The following city departments have updated their policies as of Friday:
- Through the end of April, the utility billing office will not shut off customers’ water as a result of missed payments. The $25 past-due service fee for late payments also will be waived for those customers with past-due accounts. The office can be contacted at 361-485-3400.
- The Victoria Public Library will not charge late fees on any materials until regular services resume, and items that were overdue before the library suspended its in-person services will not continue to accrue fines. For more information, call the library at 361-485-3301.
- Environmental services is waiving overage fees related to pickup of brush and bulky items through the end of April. Residents may schedule a pickup of any size at no additional cost, even if they already have received two or more bulk pickups this year. Residents can call 361-485-3220 or 361-485-3230 to schedule a pickup.
- The Municipal Court is extending all deadlines until May 13, provided that defendants submit an email containing updated contact information, including a current phone number, to courtclerk@victoriatx.org. All community service obligations are suspended until further notice. Additional fees for past-due balances will not be assessed through May 13. For more information, call the Municipal Court at 361-485-3050.
The city is continuing to assess how to best serve Victoria residents during this rapidly changing situation and will notify the public if the above policies are extended, the release said.
Thank you all for thinking of your customers! Stay safe and keep your families safe
