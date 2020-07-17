Congressman Michael Cloud joined Congressman Filemon Vela in sending a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar requesting additional personnel and resource support in order to address the COVID-19 surge in the Coastal Bend region.
In the letter, according to a news release from Cloud's office, the members of congress explain the current situation in the Corpus Christi region and ask Azar for additional support.
"Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, health systems throughout the Gulf Coast in Texas have responded to meet the needs of our communities. Unfortunately, with the recent surge in COVID19 cases, our health systems have been pushed to their limits," the letter begins.
“After speaking with local leaders and hospital administrators in Corpus Christi, Victoria, and across the region, we've determined the greatest need at this time is additional personnel,” said Cloud in the release. “As cases of COVID-19 continue to surge across our state, the help that we’re receiving from the federal government is critical. Our doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers are giving their all in the fight against COVID-19.
“Additional personnel, resources, and, potentially, a Federal Medical Station will assist in alleviating the burden placed on our frontline workers,” Cloud continued. “I'm committed to continue working with local officials and the medical community across our region to make sure we are equipped to overcome this surge. When we work together toward common goals, we arrive at practical solutions that help people in our part of Texas.”
