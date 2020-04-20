Victoria officials want to reopen businesses "as quickly and as prudently as possible" but are still waiting on direction from the governor’s office about how much leeway local communities will have in making such decisions.
"I think the coming week will be important in us being able to determine what our next steps are," County Judge Ben Zeller said Monday. "I don't think it's essential that we be in lockstep with everything that we get from Washington or from Austin frankly, but we are monitoring what they say because that certainly does impact us, especially so coming from the governor's office since the governor is in fact able to supersede our local orders with his own, which the president doesn't do."
The community is also waiting to see whether people who ignored stay-at-home orders and attended Easter celebrations April 12 will cause a spike of new COVID-19 cases.
"I'm kind of just waiting to see," said David Gonzales, the director of the Victoria County Public Health Department. "I hope we've hit our peak (but) I'm not going to say we have because there's no way for me to know, really."
The incubation period for the new coronavirus is believed to be 14 days, which means that from the time a person is infected to the time they begin showing symptoms would be 14 days at the longest, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most patients with an infection are believed to show symptoms earlier than that. One study reported 97.5% of people with COVID-19 who develop symptoms do so within 11.5 days of infection. Victoria County should see any new cases stemming from Easter celebrations by the end of this week.
The county had one new case of COVID-19 confirmed as of 2:30 p.m. Monday, bringing the total of known cases in the county to 96 patients. Of those, 60 people have recovered, officials said.
In the region, 21 people who have COVID-19 are in local hospitals across Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties, according to the state’s data.
At least 1,150 people have been tested for the COVID-19 disease in Victoria County as of Monday, Gonzales said. Seventy tests were done over the weekend, which Gonzales linked to a decreasing demand for tests. He estimated that hospitals, labs and clinics have at least an additional 1,500 tests still available.
Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that Texas schools would remain closed for the rest of the calendar school year. Abbott is expected to make additional announcements about what facilities and businesses can reopen in the state in the coming days and weeks. Both Zeller and Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy said they were waiting for "greater direction" from Abbott’s office.
"Our intent is to open up our businesses as quickly and as prudently as possible," McCoy said. "We cannot allow our economy to die."
The local stay-at-home orders from Zeller and McCoy are in effect through April 30. Zeller said Monday it is “quite possible” that those orders would adjusted before the end of the month and possibly before the end of the week.
As states begin to loosen restrictions, public health experts have warned that the number of new infections will not disappear altogether until there is a vaccine or acquired immunity. Experts say that new cases have to be quickly identified and isolated to prevent any major spikes in new cases in the meantime.
"We're going to have to learn to live with this virus, because it's going to be with us," McCoy said Monday. "It is going to be with us in one form or another moving on."
Okay, we had another COVID-19 case today (04.20.2020) making our total 96 so far, with 1,150 tests performed in Victoria County with a population of 92,084 with 67,015 of those in the City. 1% of the county population would be approximately 921 (920.84) persons. That means we've tested less than 2% of the entire population of our county. If there are many persons infected and yet asymptomatic, reopening the county and the city is insane when we have no reasonable understanding of what the disease landscape -- for lack of a better term -- looks like. And remember, Texas is near the bottom of the 50 States in testing levels. Think about it. Time to reopen? I think not.
