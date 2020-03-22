Victoria County commissioners on Monday are scheduled to discuss changes to upcoming elections because of the new coronavirus outbreak.
County Judge Ben Zeller said Friday that one of the main questions officials have been getting is whether the county has the ability to postpone the runoff election, which is scheduled for May 26.
Though earlier on Friday, Zeller said the county did not have the ability to reschedule the runoff, by the end of the day, Gov. Greg Abbott had issued a proclamation postponing the runoff primary election until July 14. It was postponed in conjunction with the state's ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
In Victoria County, candidates Justin Marr and Dale Fowler are headed to the runoff election to become the next Victoria County sheriff, and candidates David Hagan and Ashley Hernandez are headed to the runoff election to become Victoria County's tax assessor-collector.
Abbott on March 18 issued a different proclamation suspending provisions of the Texas Election Code to allow other political subdivisions to postpone their 2020 local elections. This means local governments now have the ability to postpone their May 2 elections until Nov. 3.
In Victoria, that means the Victoria school district and Victoria College have the ability to delay the elections scheduled for May 2 until November, Zeller said.
The goal for Monday’s meeting is for everyone to be on the same page and get their questions answered, Zeller said.
“With all that’s going on, I wanted to hear from the elections administrator and ensure they were still on task to complete these elections,” he said Friday.
Zeller will also share an update on county operations related to COVID-19. The commissioners will meet in the Victoria County Historical Commission building because of the ongoing operations taking place at the emergency operations center.
