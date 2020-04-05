Victoria County commissioners on Monday will again discuss the impact of COVID-19 on county operations as well as the next step on a forensic audit to review Hurricane Harvey spending.
“The item of importance will continue to be our updates to county and emergency operations center operations in regards to COVID-19,” County Judge Ben Zeller said Friday. “We’ll have those again to share on Monday.”
Separately, at their March 30 meeting, commissioners received 16 bids from firms seeking to conduct a forensic audit into the county’s management and spending of Harvey recovery money.
The commissioners planned to review the bids and score and rank each of the firms based on qualifications alone, and discuss the rankings at Monday’s meeting.
After the scores are analyzed, discussion will begin with the top firm about a pricing structure and additional details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.