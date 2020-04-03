South Texas Blood and Tissue Center will hold a community blood drive at Faith Family Church, 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane in the gym on April 6 and 7.
The blood drive is by appointment only to comply with the social distancing regulations.
Visit SouthTexasBlood.org/Faith to schedule an appointment, or call 210-731-5590. If there are no more appointments available for this drive, consider making an appointment at the Victoria donor room.
All donors will receive a $10 H-E-B gift card, a free Whataburger coupon and a $10 gift card from our online donor store.
Faith Family Church will also have a food drive these days to provide a boxed meal to those in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.