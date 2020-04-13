Alayna Flores waits for her friends and neighbors to come by and honk to celebrate her birthday at her house in Bloomington. Alayna turned 5 years old Monday. Her aunt, Nina Amaro, invited her friends and neighbors on Facebook to drive by so Alayna still felt special even though she couldn't have a birthday party with a group of people. "We're definitely gonna remember this birthday," Amaro said. To see video of the celebration, please go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.

Multimedia Intern

I grew up in Seoul and have worked around the world as a journalist, namely in Denmark, New York and D.C. Through my visual work, I aim to help people have a better understanding of their community. You can find me on Instagram @yehyunkim_visual.

