The effort to collect funds for those in need is seeing a slow response from a texting campaign, the executive director of the Victoria County United Way reported Friday.
The Text to Give campaign has not been as successful as hoped, executive director Brooke Garcia said Friday during the weekly meeting of the Community Organizations Active in Disasters.
Those interested in donating can text “united361” to 313131 to receive a link to donate. All of the money will go to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.
“We continue to get the money out into the community as fast as possible,” Garcia said. “Hopefully, the funds will continue to grow.”
Garcia also reported that the COVID-19 Relief Fund totaled $94,4765. So far, $18,667 has been dispersed for rental assistance and $17,969 has been given in grants to nonprofit organizations. Another $23,000 for nonprofits was approved Thursday, and the grantees were notified. The organization continues to review applications on a weekly basis.
Jill Blucher, the community engagement coordinator for the Victoria County United Way, said the agency has recruited 56 volunteers and built eight jobs from which to choose.
Shannon Longoria with the Texas General Land office reported that more than 1,080 homes are complete from a program started after Hurricane Harvey.
Most needs at Christ’s Kitchen have been met through donations from the community, said Ginny Stafford with Christ’s Kitchen. The organization has enough plates for 50 days and enough water for a month.
Stafford reported that the mental health of the Christ’s Kitchen community is deteriorating, so Gulf Bend Center is providing a case manager three days a week during serving times.
Concerns of parents returning to work without child-care services were expressed, and a smaller group plans to meet specifically about that issue.
Glen Dry, head of the network, said they are talking about moving shower and laundry trailers currently parked at First United Methodist Church to Christ’s Kitchen temporarily. The team has to see about hooking up power, water and sewer for that to happen and the conversation is ongoing.
“This could be a plan put in place for long-term disaster response,” Dry said. “Mobile units could come in there, and it would be set up already for the next round.”
Vickie Smith with the Community Action Committee said her team continues to process applications for rental assistance but some do not qualify yet because aid is based on the last 30 days' salary, and they have just lost their jobs.
Capt Kenny Jones suggested she send them to the Salvation Army.
“We are helping people pay for rent, utilities and prescriptions as we can daily,” Jones said.
Dan Williams-Capone with Meals on Wheels said the agency was still seeing an increase in requested for services, but the rate has slowed. The nonprofit has added about 20 new people to their route.
Regional Health and Human Services has seen a 450% increase in calls coming in from last year for the same reporting period. Most of the requests are for rental and utility assistance.
The Habitat for Humanity Restore is open and taking donations. Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry and Restoration House are taking clothing donations.
The Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group is closing on three homes in Hope Meadows subdivision in Bloomington next week, said Rick Villa with the group. Fourteen homes are ready to move into, and more closings are anticipated in the coming weeks.
Sportsman’s Church provided 200 meals to residents of the Crossroads Apartments on Sunday, and more churches have signed up to serve meals on future Sundays.
The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent needs volunteers Saturday. Healthy people are invited to show up with close-toed shoes and no shorts.
“Filling the gaps is where this team is powerful,” Dry said.
