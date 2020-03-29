COVID-19

Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CDC/ Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin

On Sunday, the Victoria County Public Health Department identified two additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus in Victoria County, bringing the total case count to six. 

Two Victoria County male residents, one in his 30s and the other in his 80s, both are hospitalized in Victoria and are being monitored by the health department. 

The health department also is monitoring the patients' direct contacts, setting up necessary tests and working to identify any contacts who many have been exposed while the two confirmed patients were infectious. Anyone found to have had close contact with the patients will be contacted directly by county health care staff.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that COVID-19 cases have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness, including fever, cough and/or shortness of breath may appear two-to-14 days after exposure.

There is not a vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent this illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus through social distancing.

Morgan O'Hanlon is the business and agriculture reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6328, mohanlon@vicad.com or on Twitter @mcohanlon.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.