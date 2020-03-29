On Sunday, the Victoria County Public Health Department identified two additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus in Victoria County, bringing the total case count to six.
Two Victoria County male residents, one in his 30s and the other in his 80s, both are hospitalized in Victoria and are being monitored by the health department.
The health department also is monitoring the patients' direct contacts, setting up necessary tests and working to identify any contacts who many have been exposed while the two confirmed patients were infectious. Anyone found to have had close contact with the patients will be contacted directly by county health care staff.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that COVID-19 cases have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness, including fever, cough and/or shortness of breath may appear two-to-14 days after exposure.
There is not a vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent this illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus through social distancing.
