A father and son are hospitalized in San Patricio County with severe symptoms of COVID-19.
The two received positive test results for the disease on Sunday morning.
According to Jimmy Schulze, Goliad County's Emergency Management Coordinator, the father contracted the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, while recovering from surgery at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North.
He was released on March 28.
According to Kaitlin Weinheimer, Victoria County judge's chief of staff, there are 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 related to outbreak at Post Acute. 21 of those cases are Victoria County residents. The other seven people are residents of other counties.
Weinheimer would not release the counties of residence for those seven people.
The two new confirmed cases in Goliad County, along with nine in Victoria County and two in Matagorda County, brought the count for the region to 122 on Sunday evening.
Calhoun County
One new positive case of COVID-19 was identified in Calhoun County on Sunday, bringing the county total to 12.
The news release announcing the new case reminded residents that the county is under a curfew between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. until further notice.
Goliad County
Two Goliad county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed Jimmy Schulze, Goliad County's Emergency Management Coordinator, on Sunday.
The two residents, a father and son, are currently in hospitalized San Patricio County in 'serious condition.'
Schulze said the father was recovering from surgery at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North and was released on March 28.
"He went home by private vehicle and called in sick Wednesday, April 1," Schulze said.
Schulze said the man's son likely contracted the virus at home from his son.
On Wednesday morning, the father and son were transported to a medical facility in Beeville.
Over the weekend, they were sent to the San Patricio County hospital where they're currently receiving treatment.
Five people are currently in self-quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19 in the county.
Matagorda County
Two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified Sunday morning in Matagorda County, bringing the total number in the county to 41.
The patients, a woman between the ages of 65 and 70 and a woman between the ages 95 and 100, are receiving hospital care. Neither person has recently traveled to another area with known community spread of the new coronavirus.
Positive cases have been identified in Bay City, Wadsworth, Palacios, Matagorda, Van Vleck and Blessing.
County officials issued a mandatory shelter-in-place order on Thursday.
“We continue to work with every testing site to keep the public informed concerning the number of positive cases,” said the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center in a new released posted to its Facebook page. “We wish we could provide you with updated numbers from the negative and pending cases.”
The center encouraged county residents to call 211 for additional information about the virus.
Wharton County
Wharton County Office of Emergency Management has received one report of a new positive case of COVID-19 on Sunday.
The new case is a male between 20 and 30 years old that resides outside of the city of Wharton. The details of the transmission of this case are unknown at this time.
This brings the total positive COVID-19 patients in Wharton County to 13.
"As testing continues, our efforts to stop the virus must not slow down and we must continue to work hard to slow the spread in our area," read a news release posted to the office's Facebook page. "The Executive Orders issued by Governor Abbott remain in effect statewide. The Governor has ordered Texans to stay at home, only go out and about for essential work or to retrieve essential goods. This means that you may go out to the grocery store, seek medical care and continue the use of drive-thru, pick-up and delivery services for food and drinks from local restaurants. The order also mandates all non-essential businesses to close."
