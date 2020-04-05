Two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified Sunday morning in Matagorda County, bringing the total number in the county to 41.
The patients, a woman between the ages of 65 and 70 and a woman between the ages 95 and 100, are receiving hospital care. Neither person has recently traveled to another area with known community spread of the new coronavirus.
Positive cases have been identified in Bay City, Wadsworth, Palacios, Matagorda, Van Vleck and Blessing.
County officials issued a mandatory shelter-in-place order on Thursday.
"We continue to work with every testing site to keep the public informed concerning the number of positive cases," said the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center in a new released posted to its Facebook page. "We wish we could provide you with updated numbers from the negative and pending cases."
The center encouraged county residents to call 211 for additional information about the virus.
