Three more Crossroads residents have died of complications from COVID-19, officials said Tuesday, as the number of confirmed cases passed the 7,000 mark in the region.
Of the 7,147 identified COVID-19 cases in the Crossroads, an estimated 4,604 people have recovered, according to state and local data. These numbers cover nine counties in the region.
In Victoria County, officials said 64 new cases had been confirmed and 40 patients had recovered as of 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. These cases bring the county’s total number of diagnoses to 3,397. Of those, 2,083 patients have recovered.
There are 1,273 active cases of the disease in Victoria, and 41 county residents with COVID-19 have died.
Lavaca County
A Yoakum resident died from COVID-19 complications, according to a report from Egon Barthels, Lavaca County’s emergency management coordinator.
Additional details about the person were not were provided in the Tuesday statement. The person is the fourth Lavaca County resident to die after testing positive for COVID-19, as three deaths were previously reported in Hallettsville.
A discrepancy remains between the number of deaths the state health department has listed for the county on its statewide dashboard and Public Health Region 8 of the state health department is reporting to the county.
Public Health Region 8 serves as the health authority for the majority of counties in the region.
Barthels said the statewide dashboard reflects a higher number of deaths for Lavaca County because the state recently started tallying the number of deaths in each county by using death certificates where COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death. Region 8, on the other hand, is continuing to do its own investigations.
“Once investigations are completed, the information from DSHS PHR 8, will be reflected in the LCEM COVID-19 Report,” Barthels said in a news release.
As of Tuesday, there were 619 cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of those cases, 46 were active and an estimated 570 were classified as recovered, he said.
Lavaca County did not issue a daily case count updated on Monday.
Calhoun County
Calhoun County officials confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
These new cases bring the county’s total number to 500 diagnoses of the respiratory disease. Of these, an estimated 413 patient have recovered. Three county residents with COVID-19 have died.
There are 84 active cases in the county.
Local officials also confirmed free walk-up COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Bauer Community Center in Port Lavaca. The site will be able to test 500 people. Appointments are not necessary and doctor’s order or prescription is not required
Jackson County
Another 24 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jackson County Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
In all, 346 cases have been confirmed in the county. Of these, an estimated 315 patients have recovered. There are 29 active cases in the county, and two county residents with the disease have died.
Matagorda County
State officials confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths related to the disease in Matagorda County on Tuesday.
In all, 681 Matagorda County residents have been diagnosed with the disease, according to state data. Of those, 23 county residents have died, and an estimated 320 patients have recovered.
Wharton County
Seven additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Wharton County Tuesday, according to a news release from the county’s office of emergency management.
These new cases bring the county’s total to 654. Of those, an estimated 291 patients have recovered. There were no new deaths reported Tuesday, meaning the county’s confirmed death count remains at seven.
There are 356 active case sin the county as of Tuesday evening.
Another day of free testing will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday in Wharton County. Testing will be at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic St. Prior registration is not required.
Refugio County
Five Refugio County residents tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report issued Tuesday morning.
The five new cases bring the county total to 214, according to a county news release.
The new patients include four women and a man in their 50s and 80s.
Goliad and DeWitt counties did not report new cases Tuesday..
