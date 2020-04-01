Bill Nichols turned 65 without his daughter, Gretchen Nichols, 34, by his side.
Although both live in Victoria, they each have compromised immune systems and cannot risk close contact with others during the coronavirus crisis. However, technology provided a compromise.
Bill Nichols, called “Popie” by his daughter, is a cancer survivor with rheumatoid arthritis. Gretchen Nichols went deaf about the age of 25 because of Meniere’s disease. She also was thought to have lupus. However, newer symptoms point to a possible multiple sclerosis diagnosis.
“Sometimes we jokingly call him the ‘bionic man’ because he’s half titanium at this point,” Gretchen Nichols said of her father’s rebuilt and replaced joints in a Facebook interview. “We manage, though. … It was tough growing up seeing him go through so much, and it was tough for him to watch me follow in his footsteps … Almost down to the year my symptoms appeared. At least I knew I could look to him for guidance in that area. Popie knows so much about all this he practically has an honorary Ph.D.”
Gretchen Nichols recorded a video of herself signing a revised version of the “Happy Birthday” song and sent it to her mother via Facebook to show her father on his special day, March 29. For as long as she can remember, her father always sang, “Happy Bir-day.” It was just a play on words that always made them laugh.
“He’s a dad. He thinks it’s hysterical, and honestly, yeah, it makes us laugh every time,” Nichols said.
Because of mobility issues that often plague her, signing with her hands was difficult that day, so she changed the song to “Happy Bird Day,” the way her father said it, to make it easier. Her mother sent back a video of him saying “thank you.”
Being able to exchange that message and see her father smile on his birthday brought tears of joy to her eyes.
“I cried like a baby. One of the side-effects of autoimmune diseases can be, as with any illness, a shorter lifespan,” she said. “It’s not easy to say; it’s not easy to think about; it’s not a fun subject to broach, but it’s reality. To miss a birthday, any birthday, is a big deal.”
Nichols stressed the importance of social distancing for those who don't have compromised immune systems.
“It’s not about you,” she said. “It’s about how you affect the world by your actions. … Just because you can manage, just because you don’t feel that bad, doesn’t mean your decision to go out won’t hurt someone else.”
