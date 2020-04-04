Justin Urbano, a builder who makes portable homes, thought he was no longer to go to work when Judge Ben Zeller and Mayor Rawley McCoy issued local “Stay Home-Stay Safe” orders Wednesday.
"What we had assumed from watching it (their news conference) is that every business beside essential is closed," he said. "But that doesn't seem to be the case."
Zeller said he and McCoy tried to make local orders clearer than the statewide orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, but many community members like Urbano are still struggling to understand how the orders apply to businesses because only a handful are clearly identified as nonessential.
"Some of this could be seen as subjective in this document, but there is not a good way around that," Zeller said Wednesday.
Whether a business is essential is up for the owner to figure out using the federal, state and local guidelines, City Attorney Thomas Gwosdz said during a news conference Friday.
County and city orders do not require nonessential businesses to close because some of them can still remain open by working from home or not seeing clients, he said.
Essential employees are defined by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, although local officials added daycare staff to that list for parents who are considered essential workers. Libraries and hotels also were added as essential in an amendment to city orders issued Friday.
Abbott added places of worship to the list in his state orders, which county officials urged to operate digitally when possible.
All businesses are required to establish procedures to ensure compliance with social distancing and increased cleaning of high-trafficked surfaces if they remain open.
Chief J.J. Craig of the Victoria Police Department and Chief Deputy Roy Boyd of the Victoria County Sheriff's Office said there had been some issues with compliance as of Friday, but no citations for violating the orders had been issued.
The compliance issues mainly stemmed from people and businesses not practicing the required 6-foot spacing between persons, they said.
"We have seen some issues in compliance," Craig said. "We received complaints. We are following up on those complaints and taking case-by-case action."
Enforcement is primary handled by following up on complaints called into the COVID-19 hotline or either department, Boyd and Craig said.
None of the orders requires employees or businesses to carry documentation proving that they are essential, the city attorney said.
Jeff Lyon, president of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, was trying to get clarity Friday with little luck, he said. Chambers of commerce were not specifically included on the federal list.
"I am probably going to determine that the chamber of commerce is essential, and as the president of the chamber, I am determining myself to be essential ... but we're not taking any kind of public traffic into our offices," he said. "Like in my case, some businesses are going to deem themselves essential."
Businesses who do have to close because they cannot comply with orders will feel a heavy impact, he said.
"One week they're going to feel it, and a month long they are definitely going to feel it," Lyon said.
But employees at businesses that remained open are also in a tough position – they have to decide whether their jobs are worth the risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus.
"We want to follow the mayor's advice, but now when some people want to stay home, they can be fired," Urbano said. "They can’t legally stay home without losing their jobs, and unemployment benefits are good, but for people who look in the future, they are thinking about the end of this when they have no job waiting for them."
Some of Urbano's co-workers already had quit their jobs ahead of Friday. He planned to keep showing up as long as his boss told him to until he watched the county and city press conference, and learned more COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the county.
"Today it was clear anyone can be essential if the owner feels like they fall in that category somehow," he said Friday. "I decided my only way to protect myself and my family was to remove myself from work."
