Several business have initiated changes in hours or procedures as concerns grow about the spread of the new coronavirus.
No confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have been reported in Victoria County.
- Karnes City Auction, will continue to hold weekly livestock auctions on Saturdays – sheep/goats at 10:30 a.m., cattle, noon. Sellers are asked to remain in their vehicle while the staff is unloading the trailer. Buyers are asked to limit the amount of people they bring to the auction
- Bfit Cuero Wellness Center, Cuero, will close at 8:30 p.m. March 19 until further notice.
- Effective March 23, TrustTexas Bank lobby access will be closed at all branches in Cuero, Yorktown, Victoria, Kyle and New Braunfels until further notice. Drive-thru operations will be open normal business hours. Staff has been added to assist with transactions done through the drive-thru lanes. Customers who need an appointment with a banker or loan officer, or need to access their safe deposit box should call 1-800-342-0679 to make an appointment.
- Aransas Wildlife Refuge is temporarily suspending operations of its Visitor Contact Station and have suspended entrance fees temporarily to allow everyone to enjoy nature. Refuge lands, including nature trails and outdoor recreational activities, remain open and accessible to the public. Visit refuge information kiosks or brochure boxes for visitor information and refuge maps.
- Casa Ole is open for dine-in and take-out March 19 and 20. After that the restaurant will be open for to-go and through delivery services only.
- Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is offering free e-blast services to its members. The chamber will send out information on supplies, delivery services, sales, and modified hours.
- Double J Eatery is offering drive-thru and curbside service. Call ahead to 361-570-7744 to place your order. Pick up and pay for your order at the window or park in lot and call that you have arrived for curbside pickup. Order online for home delivery with multiple delivery services.
- Vera Cruz Restaurant is offering delivery from noon-3 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Curbside pick-up is also available. Call 361-576-6015 to place order. According to their FaceBook page, beer may be delivered with orders.
- Texian Books is closed but is offering free delivery and curbside service to customers. Direct shipping is also available. Their book club and story time will be available on YouTube Live. For more information, call 361-220-7043.
- Ventura’s Tamales offering service through our drive-thru, curbside and delivery partner Favor. No dine-in service available until further notice.
- PumpHouse Restaurant and Bar is now closed for indoor seating effective immediately. The restaurant is open for take-out from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Call 361-572-9800 to place orders. Menu available on Facebook.
- Walmart Supercenter hours are now 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. at both locations. The pharmacy hours remain the same.
- Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts is temporarily closed to the public. The box office is open regular hours for phone and online orders only. Contact presenting organizations directly for information about rescheduled events. The Welder Center will reopen as circumstances allow.
- Rosebud Records, Grill and Theater has suspended dine-in service until further notice. The restaurant will remain open for delivery and for pickup, currently you can use Waitr, Txtogo or Doordash for delivery, Rosebud is also offering its in-house delivery system for the downtown and surrounding areas.
- Waitr is working with restaurant partners to offer free delivery and marketing programs and is now offering “no-contact” delivery, which allows for distancing between customers and delivery drivers. In addition, the company is supplying all drivers with gloves.
- McDonald’s restaurants are open regular hours for drive thru and take out only. You cannot dine in.
- All Whataburger locations in Victoria are drive-thru only. The restaurants are still open 24 hours.
- FedEx is no longer requiring customers to physically sign for most deliveries made in the U.S. to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- Home Depot is temporarily adjusting its store hours to close at 6 p.m. Opening hours will remain unchanged.
(1) comment
Doordash has made no-contact delivery standard now in their app, just got an email about it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.