Several business have initiated changes in hours or procedures as concerns grow about the spread of the new coronavirus.
No confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have been reported in Victoria County.
- Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts is temporarily closed to the public. The box office is open regular hours for phone and online orders only. Contact presenting organizations directly for information about rescheduled events. The Welder Center will reopen as circumstances allow.
Rosebud Records, Grill and Theater has suspended dine in service until further notice. The restaurant will remain open for delivery and for pickup, currently you can use Waitr, Txtogo or Doordash for delivery, Rosebud is also offering its In House Delivery System for the downtown and surrounding areas.
- Waitr is working with restaurant partners to offer free delivery and marketing programs and is now offering “No-Contact” delivery, which allows for distancing between customers and delivery drivers. In addition, the company is supplying all drivers with gloves.
- McDonald's restaurants are open regular hours for drive thru and take out only. You cannot dine in.
- All Whataburger locations in Victoria are drive thru only. They are still open 24 hours to serve you.
- FedEx is no longer requiring you to physically sign for most deliveries made in the U.S. to help prevent the spread of COVID-19
Home Depot is temporarily adjusting its store hours to close at 6 p.m. Opening hours will remain unchanged.
