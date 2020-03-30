Hannah Boozalis, a 23-year-old alumna of St. Joseph High School, shares her experiences of trying to return home to Victoria from a medical volunteer program in Peru in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. There were no instructions to self-quarantine, but Boozalis is staying in her house.
When I traveled to Peru in February to participate in a medical volunteer program in Cusco, there were zero cases of COVID-19. For two weeks, I worked alongside three cheery obstetricians in Puesto de Salud de San Pedro, a small clinic for local indigenous people. After the first cases of COVID-19 arrived in Peru, I consulted with other volunteers and we considered returning to the states early, but there seemed to be no cause for alarm yet, even right up till March 15.
On the night of March 15, President Martín Vizcarra declared a national state of emergency, mandatory travel ban, and 15-day quarantine. There were 71 confirmed cases in the entire country at that time, and only one was in Cusco. No details were given as to when these new measures would start or end, so I went to bed that night hoping for more clarification the next day.
By the next morning, we learned that the travel ban began Monday at midnight, and every flight was already booked. I even tried to find a way to get to Lima by bus or plane to be closer to their international airport, without success. There was simply not enough time, and not enough flights. Only a few lucky people, like quarterback Aaron Rogers, were able to charter private flights out of the country. That’s why about 5,000 Americans were, and many still are, stuck there.
For the first week of quarantine, we heard almost nothing from the U.S. Embassy. We were instructed to check with our airlines for options even though commercial airlines were not running. People who visited the embassy were greeted with a sign saying that the office was closed until further notice, and phone calls were rarely picked up.
During the quarantine, people were only allowed to go to the grocery store, bank, pharmacy or hospital, and had to abide by an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. I was in a very fortunate situation – I was already staying with a sweet host family that continued to provide three meals a day and had sufficient supplies. However, I only had a few more weeks covered with my host family, and the situation looked bleaker when commercial airlines began to cancel flights until May, including my own in early April (which was after the quarantine was supposed to end).
On March 26, President Vizcarra confirmed our concerns and extended the quarantine and travel ban until April 12. That, and the news about the U.S. level 4 travel advisory on March 19, made it even more imperative that we get home. My parents and I reached out to our district’s congressman, Michael Cloud. He and his staff, especially Nicole Beamer, were incredibly helpful throughout this ordeal. They pushed the issue and communicated regularly with the State Department, and Nicole checked in with me daily and provided any new information she could find.
Through Facebook, Reddit, WhatsApp, and Telegram, I connected with a group of about 2,800 other Americans also stuck in Peru. Many others were not in stable or safe situations. They had to scramble to find food and accommodation for an unexpected additional two weeks in a foreign country. Some had limited supplies of medications, others were pregnant and needed consistent prenatal care, and almost everyone had jobs and family waiting for them back home. Some were kicked out of their AirBnB for the simple fact that they were foreigners. Some said the police directed them to poorly stocked stores and were given unreasonable prices. Some reported the police raided their hostels for alcohol possession (which is legal in Peru) and detained them outside the police station in the cold weather "as punishment."
Despite technically having nothing to do during this time, the stress about when we would get home, if we had enough food to last, what we would do if we needed to change accommodation, and the state of personal and professional concerns back home, was all-consuming.
During the second week of quarantine, we finally started to hear about efforts to arrange repatriation flights. The first few flights started taking Americans out of Lima while the State Department worked on flights out of Cusco. The first one planned was unexpectedly canceled, and a plane was turned around mid-flight because of unsuccessful negotiations with the Peruvian government. On Thursday, the first flight took Americans from Cusco to Miami, and I was able to leave Saturday.
Now we are in the third week of quarantine. As of Monday morning, the U.S. Embassy estimates that it has repatriated about 2,800 Americans from Peru. The Peruvian government has only approved repatriation flights until Wednesday to bring the rest of the Americans home.
Hannah Boozalis is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis with a bachelor of arts degree in biology and a minor in Spanish and psychology. Since graduating in May 2019, she has worked as a medical scribe in Portland, Ore., and subsequently, as a volunteer in Peru, where she triaged patients, assisted with physical exams and helped document patient visits.
