Q: Could Victoria experience a second wave of COVID-19?
A: Describing a potential resurgence of COVID-19 in Victoria County as a “second wave” is not wholly accurate, said Dr. John McNeill, Victoria County’s public health authority.
But the county could see the disease “come back” after it dies down, he said.
A similar resurgence is feared in China, where the virus was discovered.
“I can see what they are talking about, but it’s the same disease,” McNeill said.
Although experts suspect those infected will develop an immunity, a resurgence could occur if communities let their “guard down,” he said.
It’s also possible the disease may be seasonal and return next year, he said.
“Once this thing starts to die down, and it will, we certainly don’t want it coming back,” McNeill said.
