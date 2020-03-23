The commissioners' court decided to close public access to the Victoria County Courthouse during a meeting Monday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The courthouse and courthouse annex were closed to the public as of 5 p.m. Monday until further notice, Zeller said.
Most offices and departments in the courthouse already have limited access and the vast majority of court cases have been rescheduled, so closing public access is the best decision from a risk-assessment perspective, said County Judge Ben Zeller.
Employees will still work at the building, though some departments already have staggered shifts to reduce the number of people present at once.
Visitors and staff were not being fully screened at the courthouse as of Monday because of a shortage in digital thermometers, Zeller said.
Closure will limit the possibility of COVID-19 exposure for deputies working security, which is a concern voiced by Chief Deputy Roy Boyd.
"Our worst case scenario is that we wind up contaminating a lot of people and bringing our capability to provide services to a greatly reduced capacity," Boyd said.
The Victoria County Sheriff's Office is working to also close its lobby, he said. Plans to get an alternate system in place that will allow people to place money in accounts for those incarcerated at the Victoria County Jail are in the works with commissary and phone vendors.
"People will be able to go to Dollar General and get money on the books or download an app and get money on the books," he said.
The court also decided to conduct the commissioners' meeting scheduled for next Monday online via video conferencing, pending the county's information technology department getting a remote system setup.
The format discussed would allow the public to tune in and participate, though instructions have not been release.
Members of the public who want to tune in will be able to find instructions on Victoria County's website and Facebook page as soon as they are available, as well as the front doors of the courthouse, where they will be posted 72 hours before the meeting.
Zeller gave an update on the four county elections scheduled in May, which are being handled on an individual bases.
In accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott's orders, the May 26 primary runoff election will be postponed until July 14 with early voting beginning July 6.
Three other elections scheduled for May can choose if they want to reschedule for Nov. 3.
Victoria College's board of trustees voted to give David Hinds, college president, the power to decide whether to postpone its elections during a meeting on Monday afternoon.
The decision is dependent on what the Victoria school district decides to do, Hinds said.
“VISD has a big bearing on what we might want to do here,” Hinds said. “Our cost will change pretty significantly.”
The Victoria school district will consider postponing its election during a special meeting Tuesday.
As of Monday, the Victoria County Water Improvement District #2 in Placedo will still have its election in May.
Board members have yet to fill the seat of Beverly Barnett, who resigned in the fall, and incumbent John McGrand is up for reelection.
Candidates who filed for election include incumbent McGrand, 61, owner of water well service/pump installer; Robert Zapata, 63, retired; Jesse Garcia, 62, retired; and Derrick Montes, 31, an environmental and customer service specialist for the city of Victoria. All are residents of Placedo.
The district consists of about 600 voters, said Elections Administrator Margetta Hill, so she is confident the county can handle the election amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
"People just need to be diligent about washing their hands and considerate of other people's space," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.