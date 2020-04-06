Victoria County commissioners want to keep public health care providers and first responders at the front lines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
To do so, the commissioners voted Monday to exempt some employees from part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to ensure that such employees will continue to work as the crisis unfolds.
The federal act, which took effect April 1, allows county employees to apply for sick leave as well as emergency family medical leave if they meet one of six requirements, which include being advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Gina Howard, the county’s human resources director, said the county could exempt public health care providers and first responders, who work across multiple departments, from the emergency family medical leave portion of the act, because “a lot of these people would be assisting us during this pandemic.”
Chief Deputy Roy Boyd and Captain Charles Williamson of the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they were in favor of the exemption.
“Due to our requirements for manpower within our facilities and manning on the streets, this could potentially have a catastrophic effect on us if we had too many people take off at one time,” Boyd said.
Pama Hencerling, chief juvenile probation officer with juvenile services, asked the court to grant the exemption to make sure the juvenile supervision officers that work in the facility would continue to do so.
“We have to maintain a ratio of staff to kids, and this would really cripple us if we had a lot of people take off for the school closure and the daycare portion of it,” she said.
The exempt employees may include employees of the local health department, doctors, patrol and correction officers, firefighters and more, Howard said.
The employees are exempt from the section of the act that gives up to an additional 10 weeks of paid expanded family and medical leave to an employee who is unable to work because of a need to care for a child whose school or child care provider is closed or unavailable for reasons related to COVID-19.
The exempt employees are still able to apply for the emergency medical leave, Howard said, just not the expanded family medical leave. Essentially, the emergency medical leave gives up to two weeks of paid sick leave for an employee who is unable to work because they are quarantined or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis.
The commissioners also voted for the county to pay 100% of the pay for employees who take advantage of any part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, though they had the option to only pay two-thirds if an employee takes advantage of the act for certain reasons.
Also on Monday, the commissioners held off on their discussion of the firms seeking to conduct a forensic audit into the county’s Hurricane Harvey recovery spending.
The county received 16 proposals from firms seeking to conduct the audit. The commissioners Monday planned to turn in their rankings to the judge’s office and then Commissioner Gary Burns, who volunteered to lead the effort, will compile them before next week’s meeting.
Burns said it was difficult to rank the proposals because of the high number of firms that sent them in.
“It’s not going to be an easy choice,” he said.
